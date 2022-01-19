Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 392 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,969 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Perficient worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 596,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

