Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 872 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

