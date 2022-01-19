Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.93 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

