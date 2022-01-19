Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 97,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

