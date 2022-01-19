Comparing UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qumu and UiPath’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $29.07 million 1.14 -$9.20 million ($1.09) -1.72 UiPath N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UiPath has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qumu.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -65.99% -101.40% -40.53% UiPath N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qumu and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33 UiPath 2 7 12 0 2.48

Qumu currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.15%. UiPath has a consensus target price of $67.25, suggesting a potential upside of 85.11%. Given Qumu’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than UiPath.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Qumu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UiPath beats Qumu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows. The company also offers UiPath Robots, which emulates human behavior to execute the processes built in UiPath Studio; and UiPath Orchestrator that tracks and logs robot activity, along with what people do in tandem to maintain strict compliance and governance through dashboards and visualization tools. In addition, it provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

