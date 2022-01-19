Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.