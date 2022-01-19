Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $325,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,855,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160,777 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

