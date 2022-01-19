Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.87. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $133.05 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

