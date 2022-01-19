Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $191.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

