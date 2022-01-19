Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

CNFR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Conifer stock remained flat at $$2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

