Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 110,022 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 115.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110,022 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $92,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $539.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

