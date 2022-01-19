Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,230 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $68,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ LSPD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 3.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

