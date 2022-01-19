Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 360,200 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $159,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,563. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

