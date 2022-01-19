Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,055,917 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055,917 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $292,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

