Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2,853.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $61,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

NYSE LIN traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.52 and its 200-day moving average is $316.24.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.