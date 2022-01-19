Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.75% of Consolidated Water worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,071,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 60,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,485,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

