Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme Buys 17,844 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $133,695.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $226.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

