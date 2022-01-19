Contrasting National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) & Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 37.88% 10.41% 1.26% Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A

24.9% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bankshares and Solera National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.33 $16.08 million N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 1.85 $5.93 million $2.40 4.90

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Bankshares and Solera National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

National Bankshares beats Solera National Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

