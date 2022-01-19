Contrasting Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Signature Bank pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 37.52% 12.14% 0.90% Community Trust Bancorp 35.56% 12.56% 1.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Signature Bank and Community Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.01 billion 10.75 $528.36 million $13.95 25.50 Community Trust Bancorp $231.00 million 3.54 $59.50 million $4.75 9.64

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Signature Bank and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 0 12 1 3.08 Community Trust Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Signature Bank presently has a consensus target price of $341.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.02%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Community Trust Bancorp on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

