Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.07. 10,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

