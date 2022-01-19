Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.26. Approximately 1,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

