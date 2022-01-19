Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €89.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.31 ($76.49).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €53.96 ($61.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.40. Covestro has a 52 week low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($71.86). The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

