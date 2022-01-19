Cqs Us LLC Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Cqs Us LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.84.

NASDAQ ON opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.