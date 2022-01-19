CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of CRA International worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 353.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CRA International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CRA International by 64,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

CRAI stock opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.51. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $637.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

