Craig Hallum Cuts Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $150.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,434 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.