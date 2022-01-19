Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FATH opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.