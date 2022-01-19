Creative Planning Acquires 12,939 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

