Creative Planning Sells 167 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $489.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $627.20 and a 200-day moving average of $652.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $487.49 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

