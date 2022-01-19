Creative Planning Sells 928 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,950.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $318.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.41. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

