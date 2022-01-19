Critical Analysis: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) versus ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yalla Group and ZW Data Action Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yalla Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.22%. Given Yalla Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 28.57% 26.30% 23.78% ZW Data Action Technologies -4.75% -11.67% -6.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and ZW Data Action Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 6.45 $3.21 million $0.41 14.76 ZW Data Action Technologies $38.41 million 0.78 -$5.22 million ($0.07) -12.11

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies. ZW Data Action Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yalla Group beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services; Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services; Blockchain technology; and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

