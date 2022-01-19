Critical Survey: University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get Investar alerts:

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Investar pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Investar and University Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00 University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Investar has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 5.15% 1.57% 0.15% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investar and University Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $105.89 million 1.85 $13.89 million $0.51 37.04 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Investar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Investar beats University Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on September 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest; University Lending Group, LLC (ULG); UIF Corporation (UIF); and Holding Company. The The Bank and Midwest segment includes community banking and servicing. The ULG segment focuses on mortgage banking. The UIF segment covers faith-based lending. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.