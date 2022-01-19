Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $29,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after buying an additional 475,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.24.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

