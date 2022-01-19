Crust Shadow Price Tops $0.0278 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $624.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.