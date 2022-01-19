Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $43.59

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.59, but opened at $45.31. Cryoport shares last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 2,728 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 641,717 shares of company stock valued at $48,270,373. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cryoport by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cryoport by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,768 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,321 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the second quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the second quarter worth about $366,000.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

