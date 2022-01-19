Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $43.59

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.59, but opened at $45.31. Cryoport shares last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 2,728 shares trading hands.

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 641,717 shares of company stock valued at $48,270,373. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 199.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

