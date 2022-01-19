CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $859,220.19 and $737.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00199707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00040524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.76 or 0.00411775 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00069090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011154 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.