Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 35.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,312. Culp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $17.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $109.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.