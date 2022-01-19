CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 596,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

CURI traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.48.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CURI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 376,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $5,378,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 550.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 217,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

