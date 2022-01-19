Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.40

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.40 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.46), with a volume of 564189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.80 ($1.44).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £470.83 million and a P/E ratio of 118.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.89%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

