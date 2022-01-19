CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

