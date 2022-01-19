CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
