CX Institutional Has $1.40 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,089,000 after acquiring an additional 81,578 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 63,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.29%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

