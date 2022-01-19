CX Institutional Sells 9,924 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,924 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in PROG were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

