CyberMiles (CMT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $220,066.00

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $220,066.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,907.58 or 1.00070725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00089183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00036988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00328461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001692 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

