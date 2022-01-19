CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 97,002 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 312.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.