Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €84.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.88 ($102.13).

Shares of DAI opened at €74.64 ($84.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Daimler has a one year low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a one year high of €91.63 ($104.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

