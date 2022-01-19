Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Investment analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DTRUY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Daimler Truck stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

