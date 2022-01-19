DAOstack 1-Day Volume Tops $151,562.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.87 million and $151,562.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,077.18 or 0.99679700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00086734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003550 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00606754 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

