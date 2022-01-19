DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.0520 on Major Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded down 13% against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $478,584.89 and $273.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005216 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006066 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004187 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.