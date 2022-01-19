Datamine FLUX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,761.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $518,054.47 and $2,761.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00065872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.74 or 0.07410841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,977.32 or 0.99651961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,067,736 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

