Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.61. Datto has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,313 shares of company stock worth $4,493,399 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Datto by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 262,501 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 227,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

